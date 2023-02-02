Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.21 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $211.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $144.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

