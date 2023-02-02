Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.14.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

WPM stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,831,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.