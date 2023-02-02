WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.89

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.89 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 58,050 shares.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of £14.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.04.

About WH Ireland Group

(Get Rating)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.