Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

