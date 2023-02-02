West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.27 billion-$9.27 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.29.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

