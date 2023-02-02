Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading Down 2.7%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 186,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 807,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

