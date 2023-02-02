Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. 1,405,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,164,199. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

