Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $115.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.32. 47,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.