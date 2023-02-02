Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($223.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €195.00 ($211.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($202.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/16/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($217.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/19/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($202.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/19/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €185.00 ($201.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($202.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €195.00 ($211.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/5/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.10 ($2.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €166.35 ($180.82). The stock had a trading volume of 575,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of €166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($195.65).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

