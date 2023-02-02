Wedbush Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

