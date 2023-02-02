WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

