Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $313.09

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $313.09 and last traded at $312.24, with a volume of 153041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.03.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.