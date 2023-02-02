Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and $1.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00092485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00061894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,128,092 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.