W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-$34.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.94 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $32.00-34.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 10.5 %

NYSE GWW traded up $62.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.74. 323,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.72. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $665.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 97.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

