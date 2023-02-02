Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.99 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00016924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $109.99 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.86030605 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $14,502,009.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

