Vow (VOW) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Vow has a total market capitalization of $134.35 million and approximately $611,219.89 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00411717 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.00 or 0.28899481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00522131 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

