Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

VOD stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 86,460,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,694,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market cap of £24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,518.40. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

