Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

VRTS stock opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.15. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $273.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 165.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.