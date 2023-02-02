VirtualMeta Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.45 million and $15,557.03 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00234044 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,545.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

