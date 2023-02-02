Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 205

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.83 ($2.67).

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 4.52 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185.93 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.84. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,894.22).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

