Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $453.60

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.60 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 444 ($5.48). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.61), with a volume of 150,315 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.87) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Victoria Trading Up 8.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £584.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,733.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.70.
Insider Activity
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
Further Reading
