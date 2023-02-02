Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $453.60

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.60 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 444 ($5.48). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.61), with a volume of 150,315 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.87) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £584.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,733.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.70.

Insider Activity

Victoria Company Profile

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £8,649.60 ($10,682.47). In other Victoria news, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,430.90). Also, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £8,649.60 ($10,682.47).

(Get Rating)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.