Verge 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $51.80 million and $1.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,081.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00420967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00744342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00093886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00571365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00181699 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,574,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

