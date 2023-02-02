Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,520.08

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.23 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02184091 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

