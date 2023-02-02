Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.65.

VEEV stock opened at $173.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

