Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.12 and traded as high as C$20.54. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.17, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Vecima Networks

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.