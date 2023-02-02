Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.12 and traded as high as C$20.54. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.17, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.
Insider Activity at Vecima Networks
In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Further Reading
