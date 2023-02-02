Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stake Lessened by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 94,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,052. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

