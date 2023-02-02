Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $209.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

