Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.60. 603,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

