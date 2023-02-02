Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

