Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 1,498,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,491. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

