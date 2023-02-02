Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $85.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.