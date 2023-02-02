Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 174,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,851. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.