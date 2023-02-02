VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 193,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,722. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,769,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter.

