VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance

