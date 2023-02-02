VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
