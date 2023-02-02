Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.67

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 1189153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.