Vai (VAI) Hits Market Cap of $56.21 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $56.21 million and $4,028.06 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

