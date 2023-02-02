USD Coin (USDC) One Day Volume Hits $4.36 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.28 billion and $4.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00410253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.44 or 0.28796738 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00555213 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,279,595,546 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
