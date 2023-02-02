US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells $2,351,718.30 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Kvasnicka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90.

USFD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

