Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,000,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,144,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.
In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
