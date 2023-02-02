Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,000,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,144,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upstart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Upstart by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

