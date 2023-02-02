United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $2,017,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,690 shares of company stock worth $61,495,559 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $259.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

