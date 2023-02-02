Uniswap Price Reaches $7.44 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $252.13 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00030903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017698 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.99815786 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 604 active market(s) with $159,222,841.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

