Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 268,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,317. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

