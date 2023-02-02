UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.12

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.12 and last traded at $203.05, with a volume of 57923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.92.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Further Reading

