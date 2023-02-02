UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 2,201,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,635. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

