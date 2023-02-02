Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

UBER stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

