U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.74

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 36188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 over the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.