Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.10 and its 200 day moving average is $345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

