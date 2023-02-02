Trust Wallet Token Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $700.98 million and $66.68 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.40 or 0.01376748 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.36 or 0.01654932 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

