Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,926,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,534 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Truist Financial worth $475,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 723,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,329. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

